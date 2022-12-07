Author Bruce Kusch’s New Book, "Christmas Lost, Christmas Found," is the Incredible True Story of One Family Whose Entire Christmas Was Stolen
Recent release “Christmas Lost, Christmas Found” from Covenant Books author Bruce Kusch is a remarkable story about a family whose house was robbed while they celebrated the holiday at their church’s annual Christmas party.
North Salt Lake, UT, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Kusch, a California native, has completed his new book, “Christmas Lost, Christmas Found”: a story he has been telling friends and family for years that he has finally put into print for readers to enjoy as well. Kusch lives in Utah with his wife where he is a college president. In his spare time, he can be found pursuing his loves of flyfishing, photography, and barbecue.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kusch’s new book is sure to become a new Christmas favorite for readers of all ages.
Kusch tells the tale of his own family’s Christmas celebration that was nearly ruined by robbers. When the family returns home from the holiday party at their church, they find the front and back doors open and every present gone. What could have ended in despair became an unspeakable joy for the family in the surprising conclusion as the true reason for the season became more apparent than ever before.
“For me, this is a story of reflection, forgiveness, gratitude, and renewal,” Kusch writes.
Readers can purchase “Christmas Lost, Christmas Found” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
