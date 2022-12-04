Michelle Hollinger Asserts That Allyship is Essential to America's Greatness
New workbook serves as a guide for authentic allyship. "Seven Principles for Authentic Allyship" helps allies use their privilege effectively by recognizing that it is a subjective, individualized approach. A journey, not a destination, allyship is inside-out, self-validating way of life.
Miami Gardens, FL, December 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Every major shift in America’s ongoing racial healing has included allies - white people willing to use their privilege for the good of others - playing a significant role. Slavery could not have ended when it did if abolitionists did not defy the prevailing sentiment and help ensure the freedom of Black people. The Jim Crow era began to fade because allies marched alongside Black Americans, sitting in at lunch counters, demanding equality and access to liberties Whites freely enjoyed.
Modern day racial atrocities, most prominently, George Floyd’s murder, brought allies out in droves to march, patronize Black businesses and examine ways to use their privilege effectively. Many have retreated, not because they aren’t interested in making a difference; but because allyship proved more challenging than they anticipated.
A new workbook helps allies find and maintain their voice consistently by helping them understand that it’s a subjective, individualized approach that does not look the same for everyone. Seven Principles of Authentic Allyship offers ideas that encourage allies to consider allyship from a more nuanced, even spiritual, perspective.
The workbook’s author, Michelle Hollinger, said she wrote it because when allies are silent, hate flourishes. “And when hate flourished in America, Black people aren’t safe,” said Hollinger, a sociologist and former editor of The Miami Times and South Florida Times.
One of the principles is self-validation, which Hollinger said is an essential component to making allyship a way of life instead of situational.
“If allies want and need Black people to approve and validate their efforts to use their privilege, they're using it for the wrong reason,” she said. “True allyship withstands criticism from anyone because it’s based in personal integrity and has the best intentions.”
The e-workbook is available at iammichellehollinger.com for $10. A portion of the proceeds support Rdevia, a non-profit that assists HBCU students with scholarships, care packages and other essential resources.
Contact
Michelle Hollinger
305-924-5773
Michelle@iammichellehollinger.com
