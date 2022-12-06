Author Janet Rich’s New Book, “Three of Us, Together Forever: A Fictional Tale,” is About Resiliency, Finding Oneself, and Moving Forward After Experiences Go Awry
Recent release “Three of Us, Together Forever: A Fictional Tale” from Covenant Books author Janet Rich is a compelling story about a young boy who learns from a mistake, as he learns to grow and move forward in the future.
Marina del Rey, CA, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Janet Rich, a writer and editor based in Southern California, has completed her new book, “Three of Us, Together Forever: A Fictional Tale”: a captivating story that teaches a valuable lesson about learning from mistakes.
Young Skylar is as happy as can be living a simple life doing simple things. When his dad gives him a new puppy, his happy life becomes even happier. But one day Sky makes a mistake that upsets his mom and dad. Instead of falling apart, Sky learns from his mistake and moves forward. He becomes a team player.
Dr. Janet Rich has a love of mythology and storytelling. She hopes to nourish the imagination through her writing and speaking as she delves into the mythic sense of everyday life. Her other works include “Exploring Guinevere’s Search for Authenticity” (Edwin Mellen Press, 2012), “Hestia—Goddess of the Hearth” (Edwin Mellen Press, 2014), and “Riding on Horses’ Wings” (Peter Lang, 2016).
Janet writes, “At night, my mom, dad, and I would eat macaroni and cheese, with sides of veggies, of course! Or, we would have quiche (veggie pie), and other assorted meals for dinner. After dinner, my mom and I would read the same books over and over and laugh aloud. Sometimes we would pretend we were characters from the stories we read and act out little scenes. If there were animals in the stories, such as bunny rabbits, puppy dogs, bears, or lions, I always liked to pretend I was these. My mom pretended she was the flowers, clouds, or sunshine by waving her arms in the air and making gentle sounds. Our life was like a dream. We had it all. Or, so I thought.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Janet Rich’s new book provides a meaningful lesson about the values of teamwork and building bonds of love and support with others.
Readers can purchase “Three of Us, Together Forever: A Fictional Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Young Skylar is as happy as can be living a simple life doing simple things. When his dad gives him a new puppy, his happy life becomes even happier. But one day Sky makes a mistake that upsets his mom and dad. Instead of falling apart, Sky learns from his mistake and moves forward. He becomes a team player.
Dr. Janet Rich has a love of mythology and storytelling. She hopes to nourish the imagination through her writing and speaking as she delves into the mythic sense of everyday life. Her other works include “Exploring Guinevere’s Search for Authenticity” (Edwin Mellen Press, 2012), “Hestia—Goddess of the Hearth” (Edwin Mellen Press, 2014), and “Riding on Horses’ Wings” (Peter Lang, 2016).
Janet writes, “At night, my mom, dad, and I would eat macaroni and cheese, with sides of veggies, of course! Or, we would have quiche (veggie pie), and other assorted meals for dinner. After dinner, my mom and I would read the same books over and over and laugh aloud. Sometimes we would pretend we were characters from the stories we read and act out little scenes. If there were animals in the stories, such as bunny rabbits, puppy dogs, bears, or lions, I always liked to pretend I was these. My mom pretended she was the flowers, clouds, or sunshine by waving her arms in the air and making gentle sounds. Our life was like a dream. We had it all. Or, so I thought.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Janet Rich’s new book provides a meaningful lesson about the values of teamwork and building bonds of love and support with others.
Readers can purchase “Three of Us, Together Forever: A Fictional Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories