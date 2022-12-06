Author Elizabeth Johnson’s New Book, "Catching Canaries in My Room," is a Fun, True Story of a Young Boy and His Dad on a Voyage to America
Recent release “Catching Canaries in My Room” from Covenant Books author Elizabeth Johnson is the story of Henry and his father as they spend eleven days aboard a ship, bringing canaries along to sell, and their experiences during their voyage.
Martinsville, IN, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Johnson, who tells fun and inspiring true stories, has completed her new book, “Catching Canaries in My Room”: the story of a father and son’s unique voyage to America. Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree from The King’s College and a master’s degree from Butler University. She is also the author of “An Angel in an Unexpected Place.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Johnson’s new book brings readers along for the voyage across the Atlantic Ocean that her own father took years ago to start a new life for his family and future generations.
Henry and his father are bringing canaries along with them to America, which his father hopes to sell when they arrive. They must bring leftover fruits and veggies to feed their birds, cover them up at night so they don’t sing and keep everyone awake, and they even let them out for exercise during their eleven-day trip.
The journey comes to an end with the view of Lady Liberty, which has given so much hope to so many immigrants through the years.
Readers can purchase “Catching Canaries in My Room” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
