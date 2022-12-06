Author Gretchen Lynch’s New Book, "Bear," is a Delightful and Enchanting Children’s Story Told from the Perspective of a Charming Teddy Bear
Recent release “Bear” from Covenant Books author Gretchen Lynch is an endlessly memorable and charming holiday tale of a loveable teddy bear who meets a new friend.
Bedminster, NJ, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gretchen Lynch has completed her new book, “Bear”: a festive children’s story seen through the eyes of a sweet teddy bear. He tells readers about his new friend and how he offers him encouragement and support with his big bear smile. When Bear loses his friend, his newfound bear friends bring comfort to his heart.
Author Gretchen Lynch lives in Bedminster, New Jersey, with over fifty of her bear friends, many of whom were acquired on her travels around the world.
Gretchen writes, “We stopped. I peeked out of the bag and saw a huge tree with brightly colored balls. I had never seen the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree before. It was so beautiful. All of the friends were so excited to see the tree.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gretchen Lynch’s new book shares a heartwarming story sure to become a Christmas classic. Complete with colorful illustrations, this meaningful story has family and encouragement at its core.
Readers can purchase “Bear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
