Author Steve Carothers’s New Book, “A Montage of Melodies from My Unfinished Symphony: An Insightful Memoir Full of Life, Love, and Laughs,” Shares a Lifetime of Memories
Recent release “A Montage of Melodies from My Unfinished Symphony: An Insightful Memoir Full of Life, Love, and Laughs” from Covenant Books author Steve Carothers is a hilarious memoir that leaves readers laughing out loud at each anecdote with its humorous moral while at the same time appreciating each story’s memorable dash of what matters.
Page, AZ, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Steve Carothers, who resides in Arizona, has completed his new book, “A Montage of Melodies from My Unfinished Symphony: An Insightful Memoir Full of Life, Love, and Laughs”: a humorous memoir in which the author recounts his whimsical and heartwarming brushes with celebrity greats like Robert Redford, Jane Fonda, and Martina Navratilova. Who’d have thought renting houseboats on Lake Powell would be such a star-studded affair?
From what could be a Guinness record-setting prank in “The Wedgie” to the mystery of “The Giant Slushy,” these hilarious stories set in the spectacular American Southwest are sure to tickle your funny bone while making you feel warm and fuzzy all over.
Author Steve Carothers introduces his work, writing, “I have always enjoyed telling stories, and this collection contains some of my favorites. My boys, Cody and Brady, love to listen to my zany stories, so they encouraged me to write them down as a legacy to my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. While 'A Montage of Melodies from My Unfinished Symphony' is a memoir and not an autobiography, this hodgepodge of twenty-six anecdotes and letters offers insights into experiences that shaped my life from school days through teen years and into adulthood, including various jobs and marriage. All are marked with humor and in some cases wisdom from family and friends. Although I did have fun taking poetic license to tell these stories, I have tried to remain faithful to the facts as I remember them, especially those that contain a dash of history.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steve Carothers’s new book offers a collection of fascinating stories from a remarkable life.
Readers can purchase “A Montage of Melodies from My Unfinished Symphony: An Insightful Memoir Full of Life, Love, and Laughs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
