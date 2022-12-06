Author Steve Carothers’s New Book, “A Montage of Melodies from My Unfinished Symphony: An Insightful Memoir Full of Life, Love, and Laughs,” Shares a Lifetime of Memories

Recent release “A Montage of Melodies from My Unfinished Symphony: An Insightful Memoir Full of Life, Love, and Laughs” from Covenant Books author Steve Carothers is a hilarious memoir that leaves readers laughing out loud at each anecdote with its humorous moral while at the same time appreciating each story’s memorable dash of what matters.