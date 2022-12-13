Author Ruthann Warbington’s New Book, "Where is Little Brother?" is an Exciting Adventure That Takes Readers on a Quest to Find a Boy Who Should be in Bed
Recent release “Where is Little Brother?” from Covenant Books author Ruthann Warbington is a sweet and silly story about what happens when a little brother is missing at bedtime. The babysitter and her niece follow little brother’s footsteps all over the house and out into the yard to track down the missing tyke.
Phoenix, AZ, December 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ruth Warbington, who loves working with and spending time with children, has completed her new book, “Where is Little Brother?”: a nighttime adventure for kids. Warbington loves spending time with Jesus, hiking, and sitting on top of the mountains in Arizona to sit back and imagine the impossible things that can be possible.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Warbington’s story is a kid’s adventure book is about an aunt who babysits her niece and nephew while their mom is away. When she goes to tuck the kids in for bed, little brother has gone missing.
The babysitter and her niece go searching high and low throughout the house looking for little brother. They are eager to find him before Mother gets home. They locate little brother’s footprints in the most unusual places.
“You will not believe where they find little brother! I am hoping that this exciting adventure book brings joy to every reader,” Warbington writes.
Readers can purchase “Where is Little Brother?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories