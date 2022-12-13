Author Ruthann Warbington’s New Book, "Where is Little Brother?" is an Exciting Adventure That Takes Readers on a Quest to Find a Boy Who Should be in Bed

Recent release “Where is Little Brother?” from Covenant Books author Ruthann Warbington is a sweet and silly story about what happens when a little brother is missing at bedtime. The babysitter and her niece follow little brother’s footsteps all over the house and out into the yard to track down the missing tyke.