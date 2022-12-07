Author Mary K.E. Yee’s New Book, “A Healing Journal Surviving Family IED Trauma,” is an Enthralling Memoir Exploring the Impact IED Caused the Author & Her Family
Recent release “A Healing Journal Surviving Family IED Trauma” from Covenant Books author Mary K.E. Yee is a thought-provoking account that follows the author's journey towards healing as she discovers the ways in which IED impacted her family and childhood. Through thoughtful prayer and meditation. Yee documents her path to better understanding her past and how it affects her future.
Lees Summit, MO, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mary K.E. Yee, a voracious reader and writer, has completed her new book, “A Healing Journal Surviving Family IED Trauma”: a profound first-hand account of the difficult family dynamics caused by IED violent behavior, and the path undertaken by the author to find inner healing.
“This book was originally written several years ago and began only as an idea to write everything down that was remembered about my life and family members,” writes Yee. “My hope was that the thoughtfully written words might provide me with a clearer understanding of both myself and my family. Since imminent explosive disorder or IED was not a term known in the ’50s and ’60s, when I was growing up, much of my family’s behavior was misunderstood or not understood at all.
“The journal took me down a picturesque winding road of self-exploration while also creating a clearer understanding of my own actions and place in my family. Suddenly, the guilt, confusion, and personal pain evolved into a genuine understanding of not only myself but also my family. Like so many other families, my story reads like a Shakespearean tragedy. Each actor played their assigned roles while embroiled in all the emotions and drama of humanity. The many poems of Meister Eckhart and the mystical life experiences in my life provided me with the empowerment to keep dreaming and climbing to a better place. Recently, after careful thought, I decided to move my journal from its carefully hidden shelf and allow it to touch someone else. My prayer is for the reader to see how love can bring us through any experience and pain.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mary K.E. Yee’s new book is a deeply personal tale that will transport readers on an eye-opening journey to better understand IED and how it impacts families through this well written and honest account.
Readers can purchase “A Healing Journal Surviving Family IED Trauma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
