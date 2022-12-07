Author Mary K.E. Yee’s New Book, “A Healing Journal Surviving Family IED Trauma,” is an Enthralling Memoir Exploring the Impact IED Caused the Author & Her Family

Recent release “A Healing Journal Surviving Family IED Trauma” from Covenant Books author Mary K.E. Yee is a thought-provoking account that follows the author's journey towards healing as she discovers the ways in which IED impacted her family and childhood. Through thoughtful prayer and meditation. Yee documents her path to better understanding her past and how it affects her future.