Author Ceola Brown Loan’s New Book, “If I Can Help Somebody…” is a Touching Collection of Stories About the Lasting Impact of Chance Encounters

Recent release “If I Can Help Somebody…” from Covenant Books author Ceola Brown Loan is a collection of stories from the author’s own life, some brief and some occurring over a longer period of time, that impart the benefits of opening your heart and listening to the stories of others.