Author Ceola Brown Loan’s New Book, “If I Can Help Somebody…” is a Touching Collection of Stories About the Lasting Impact of Chance Encounters
Recent release “If I Can Help Somebody…” from Covenant Books author Ceola Brown Loan is a collection of stories from the author’s own life, some brief and some occurring over a longer period of time, that impart the benefits of opening your heart and listening to the stories of others.
Silver Spring, MD, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ceola Brown Loan, who spent her professional life in the management and promotion of wellness programs, has completed her new book, “If I Can Help Somebody…”: a heartwarming collection of stories from her own life where she has met wonderfully diverse and interesting people.
“Some were chance meetings with strangers who became co-travelers on my life’s journey. Each has enriched my life. One by one, these amazing encounters helped me to better understand and appreciate the fullness of life. I offer these stories as an encouragement for each of us to look at life a little differently and to open ourselves to the possibilities of receiving blessings from people who may only share our lives for brief intervals,” Loan writes.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Loan’s new book shares stories that she has heard from others who have shared in her life’s journey in big and small ways.
Loan writes, “These are just a few of the stories you will find in this book. I hope that these stories will fill you with a sense of wonder and open you to the possibilities of a world of relationships and chance encounters that will enrich your life.”
Named in honor of a song written by Alma Bazel Androzzo Thompson in 1945, this book aims to open readers' eyes to the blessings they can be when they are open to someone who needs a message only they can give.
Readers can purchase “If I Can Help Somebody…” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
