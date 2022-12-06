Kimberly Dawson Hodson’s New Book, "From the Soul of My Rubber Boots," Follows How the Author Found a New Path in Life by Heeding the Advice of Her Gut Feelings
Keaau, HI, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kimberly Dawson Hodson, a widow, proud grandmother, and animal lover who works as an occupational therapist, has completed her most recent book, “From the Soul of My Rubber Boots”: an uplifting story that follows the author as she gives in to her intuition and follows her gut feelings on an incredible journey.
“Have you ever had a 'gut feeling' or a 'prompting' to do something or found yourself at the right place, at the right time to somehow make a difference, help someone avoid an accident, rescue an animal, meet someone, etc.?” writes Hodson. “Well, this book is just about that. The purpose of this book is to share how to really listen to your 'gut feelings' or 'promptings.' All we have to do is 'look for the bread crumbs' to find our way through this thing called life. Really looking and listening to these have saved me more times than I can count. I humbly invite you to read my book. I would love to share my true life adventures with you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kimberly Dawson Hodson’s book is a deeply personal memoir that details how the author’s life was changed forever when she began listening intently to the signs that life presented her with. By sharing her story with readers everywhere, Hodson hopes to inspire others to seek out messages and boldly follow one’s gut feelings to lead them on a new path in life as she did.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “From the Soul of My Rubber Boots” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816; contact the author by emailing krhodson20@gmail.com or visiting fromthesoulofmyrubberboots.com for more information.
