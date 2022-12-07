MSA Wilson’s New Book, "The Otherworld Saga: Chains of Uncertainty," Follows a Young Girl Who Must Use the Dangerous Power of Her Compass to End a Violent Ongoing War
Bakersfield, CA, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author MSA Wilson, a medical student and phlebotomist working towards a degree in creative writing, has completed his most recent book, “The Otherworld Saga: Chains of Uncertainty”: a gripping fantasy that follows a young girl in search of his past, guided only by a mysterious compass left to her by her parents.
Quincy, a young woman who wishes to learn more about where she comes from, discovers her parents are embroiled in a dangerous war, having sent her away for her own protection. Now, with the aid of her friends and a compass that seems to hold some mystical but unknown power, Quincy will take the first steps to fulfill her destiny and fight against the dangerous forces that threaten her and her world.
Published by Fulton Books, MSA Wilson’s book is a captivating adventure full of incredible world building and fully realized and unforgettable characters. As Quincy inches closer to the truth of what happened to her long ago, will she be able to harness the power of the compass, or will it destroy her before she gets the chance?
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “The Otherworld Saga: Chains of Uncertainty” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
