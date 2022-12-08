Willem Wildschut’s New Book, "Exploits of Plenty Coups, Chief of the Crows," is a Series of Interviews with Chief Plenty Coups Conducted During the Early 1920s
New York, NY, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Willem Wildschut, a self-trained ethnographer’s 1920’s interview with the Crow Chief Plenty Coups, is the basis for Fulton Book’s most recent book, “Exploits of Plenty Coups, Chief of the Crows.” The book details the life and accomplishments of Native American Chief Plenty Coups from his early life, through Indian wars, and early reservation life. Ludwell “Bud” Lake, IV has brought this manuscript to life with more than 100 historical photographs and contributions by museum curator Bill Mercer and late Crow Historian Grant Bulltail.
“This volume contains the personal recollections of Apsáalooke Chief Plenty Coups as he described them to Willem Wildschut in the early 1920s,” writes Bill Mercer, a contributor of this publication and former curator of Native American Art at the Portland Art Museum. “The individual narratives focus on Plenty Coups’s early years as a warrior when he rose to prominence within the tribe and conclude before he came to be regarded as the principal chief of the entire Apsáalooke Nation in 1907, a position he held after the death of Chief Pretty Eagle in 1904 until his own death in 1932. Autobiographical information of Native leaders of Plenty Coups’s status is rare, and without such direct personal narratives, scholars are forced to use external sources in an attempt to reconstruct and contextualize major events as well as the minutiae of daily activities that an individual considered to be pivotal in his or her life. In this particular instance, Plenty Coups’s recollections contain information not just about his personal exploits but also provide a wealth of cultural information about the Apsáalooke at the apex of the Plains Indian horse culture in the nineteenth century shortly before the onset of the reservation period.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bud Lake’s book is an intricate and highly detailed window into an era of American history that is rarely presented in such expansive depth as captured by Willem Wildschut. Wildschut delivers an exceptional and honest look into the lives of Native Americans during the pre-reservation era with the environment, other tribes, and the world of the introduction of white influence in the west.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Exploits of Plenty Coups, Chief of the Crows” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
