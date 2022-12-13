Author Shari Lee Fleming’s New Book, "The Gypsy Journals: Adventures of a 62-Year-Old Orphan," is an Intimate Portrait of the Author’s Life After the Loss of Her Mother
Recent release “The Gypsy Journals: Adventures of a 62-Year-Old Orphan” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Shari Lee Fleming is deeply personal account of the author’s five months living in the Arizona desert without running water, electricity, or heat to mourn the loss of her mother. Her excursion brings her closer to God and allows her to appreciate His beautiful creation.
River Falls, WI, December 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shari Lee Fleming, a natural-born wanderer who has lived and worked in six different states before retiring, has completed her new book, “The Gypsy Journals: Adventures of a 62-Year-Old Orphan”: a heartfelt and touching account of the author’s five-month journey to heal and mourn her mother’s loss.
“On November 20, 2020, eight days after losing my mom to Alzheimer’s disease, I embarked on a journey into the desert,” writes author Shari Lee Fleming. “Here I would spend the next five months mourning her death but also remembering and rejoicing in her and her life. Traveling and exploring new places every day while finding God’s handiwork and beauty along the way. Taking this journey was the most healing thing I could have done at the most devastating time in my life.
“This is a story of healing, of grieving, and of exploring. Appreciating and basking in God’s glorious creation. Thank you for sharing in my journey with me.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Shari Lee Fleming’s deeply personal tale follows the author as she embarks on a five-month journey into the wilderness of the Arizona desert. Her travels commence eight days after the devastating loss of her mother from Alzheimer’s disease.
She uses her time without running water, electricity, or heat to mourn the loss of her mother. Throughout the journey, the author finds joy in God’s beautiful creation, strengthening her connection with Him. She includes pictures to heighten the reader’s immersion into her story.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “The Gypsy Journals: Adventures of a 62-Year-Old Orphan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
