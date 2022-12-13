Author Shari Lee Fleming’s New Book, "The Gypsy Journals: Adventures of a 62-Year-Old Orphan," is an Intimate Portrait of the Author’s Life After the Loss of Her Mother

Recent release “The Gypsy Journals: Adventures of a 62-Year-Old Orphan” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Shari Lee Fleming is deeply personal account of the author’s five months living in the Arizona desert without running water, electricity, or heat to mourn the loss of her mother. Her excursion brings her closer to God and allows her to appreciate His beautiful creation.