Daugherty Named the Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness & Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation
St. Louis, MO, December 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest In Wellness and in the 2022 Best and Brightest Company to Work For In The Nation list.
Both awards were created by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) to recognize excellence in these areas. Daugherty has been recognized in past years for these areas in this annual joint award.
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.
Best and Brightest in Wellness® is an innovative initiative that recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in health awareness.
About the National Association for Business Resources
The National Association for Business Resources (NABR), connects, educates, and empowers businesses across the country through focused programs, groundbreaking studies, and field-leading support.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
Both awards were created by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) to recognize excellence in these areas. Daugherty has been recognized in past years for these areas in this annual joint award.
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.
Best and Brightest in Wellness® is an innovative initiative that recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in health awareness.
About the National Association for Business Resources
The National Association for Business Resources (NABR), connects, educates, and empowers businesses across the country through focused programs, groundbreaking studies, and field-leading support.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
Contact
Daugherty Business SolutionsContact
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
Categories