Holiday Music Blossoms at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre with Cellophane Flowers

The Gracie Theatre celebrates the music of the holiday season on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. with the band, Cellophane Flowers. The afternoon concert, “Christmas Chronicles,” is a fusion of Beatles hits and holiday favorites. This multimedia event combines seasonal vignettes, popular holiday music, and rock ‘n roll. The combination of HD projected images and vintage outfits promises to deliver a visually-stunning, Victorian-era styled holiday event that’s perfect for the entire family.