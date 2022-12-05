Viktor&Company Achieves Certified Top Canadian Digital Marketing Agency Status
Viktor&Company, a leading digital marketing agency in Canada, is announcing their achievement of certified top Canadian digital marketing agency status. This certification means that the agency has been independently verified and proven to be among the top digital marketing agencies in the country.
Vancouver, Canada, December 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Viktor&Company, a leading digital marketing agency in Canada, is announcing their achievement of certified top Canadian digital marketing agency status by UpCity. This certification means that the agency has been independently verified and proven to be among the top digital marketing agencies in the country.
CEO Viktor Lustig-Xiang is celebrating the achievement that has been decades in the making. Established in 2017, Viktor&Company has made a name for itself on the global stage working with major companies around the world. The agency is based in Vancouver and offers a comprehensive suite of services including search engine optimization (SEO), digital marketing, social media marketing, website design, and more.
Marcus Crowley, a marketing consultant who has worked with the agency in the past said, “Viktor&Company has gone above and beyond the competition to prove they are the best digital marketing agency in Canada and now they have the certification to back it up. I'm incredibly proud of the team and all of the hard work they have put in to get to where they are today.”
Viktor Lustig-Xiang has been passionate about digital marketing since he started the agency 8 years ago. After seeing the team's dedication and skill, he felt confident that eventually the agency would be one of the leading digital marketing companies in the country. Now he can say that the agency has truly made it to the top.
“We have dedicated our time and resources to become the top digital marketing agency in Canada and the recognition of this status feels amazing,” said Viktor. “We have a passion for all things digital and look forward to continuing to provide our clients with the best service possible.”
Viktor&Company is committed to providing their clients with the highest level of service and staying ahead of the competition. As the industry evolves and trends come in and out of style, this agency will continue to nurture their clients’ individual needs for maximum success.
For further inquiries, please contact Viktor Lustig-Xiang at:
Official Website: Viktor&Company | viktorcompany.com
Email: info@viktorcompany.com
