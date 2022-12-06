Loveforce International Releases a Country-Rap Song
Santa Clarita, CA, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 9th, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single that is in the Country-Rap music genre. The song will be by Loveforce International Recording Artist Billy Ray Charles. Loveforce International will give away a book in honor of the new Digital Music Single.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “We Hit It Off.” Musically it is in the Country-Rap genre of music. Musically, the chorus of the song is a Country Music Chorus. The Verses are rap with Hip Hop Music backing the rap. Lyrically, the song is a nostalgic romance about two people that knew each other in the past but meet again many months later and realize that they have a lot in common.
The book being given away is the e-book version of The Mark Wilkins Reader by Mark Wilkins will be given away. The book is a collection of writings from 10 different books by Mark Wilkins. The genres of the fictional writings include Humor, Horror, and Drama. The stories in the book feature characters like a yelling teacher, a smart spouse, a ghost, an ISIS commander accidentally beheaded by a pair of ISIS recruits and a kid with a cell phone problem.
“We are proud to put this song out. It’s kind of like a Tupac meets Billy Ray Cyrus fusion of two genres, Hip Hop and Country Music,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The Mark Wilkins Reader will be given away on Friday, December 9th only on Amazon exclusively. The New Digital Music Single “We Hit It Off” by Billy Ray Charles, will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
