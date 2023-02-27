"Aging Gracelessly," by Tom Bennett Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Aging Gracelessly: A Reluctant Agnostic’s Investigation of the Holy Bible and Intangible Existence by Tom Bennett. The book is published by Gaudium Publishing, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of non-fiction in a variety of fields.
In Aging Gracelessly, the author delves into each book of the Bible and relates the experience with an unusual honesty and candor. He looks for peace... and possibly salvation... and like C. S. Lewis, fully expects to get off his agnostic fence to join the two billion other Christian adherents who consider the Bible the ultimate handbook for the soul.
Aging Gracelessly is not a critical review of Christianity so much as a daring book report on its most important literary work. It raises as many questions as it addresses... and it will make even the most vigorous believers among us think about what we believe.
Tom Bennett is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, a painter in oils and watercolors, an amateur astronomer, and a guitar player/recordist/songwriter.
Aging Gracelessly: A Reluctant Agnostic’s Investigation of the Holy Bible and Intangible Existence, by Tom Bennett, 186 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-180-0, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
