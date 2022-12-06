New Christmas Book by HGBM Author Will O'Toole
Springfield, OH, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now Available for Pre-Order. "Christmas Brawls" by Will O’Toole. Author and Illustrator Will O'Toole brings you this fun collection of his holiday cartoons to usher in the Christmas season.
Will O'Toole is a beloved husband, father, teacher and sports cartoonist and journalist who has been utilizing his love of cartooning for many years to bring joy and laughter to all around him. His cartoons encumber a number of topics such as sports, politics, entertainment and many other forms of media. He has written and drawn for publications and websites such as NESN, YES Network, CBS Sports, Sportingnews.com, Americanthinker.com, Fanrag.com and Thesportsdaily,com. where his endearing and wacky characters found a home. Enjoy Will’s awesome style and sense of humor in this and other books.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
