Author Daniel Nuss’s New Book, "Trails of Africa," is a Thrilling Psychological Adventure About Four Prize Hunters Set in the Heart of Northern Tanzania
Recent release “Trails of Africa” from Covenant Books author Daniel Nuss takes readers along for the ride with four close friends who participate in never-ending, suspenseful trapdoor assignments in wildlife conservation and archaeology.
Loveland, CO, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Nuss, a resident of Loveland, Colorado, has completed his new book, “Trails of Africa”: the beginning of a series of suspense novels following four spirited prize hunters. Nuss spends his time creating art and writing. He also passes time with family and friends throughout his day-to-day living.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nuss’s new book follows four conservationists who normally work in harmony with a shared purpose. But after one of the longtime friends presents the rest of the group with an unimaginable challenge, the group can no longer ignore their issues with him.
What everybody in the group, save that special someone, must ask themselves is, how long should they put up with that special someone and deal with the difficulty?
More complications only arise as a criminal led the charge in parts of Tanzania to involve them in tracking him and his men in poaching and archaeology. And to top it all off, the difficult character had the canny ability to be a step forward through the door and to take the lead with any obstacle that heads their way. But by leaving each of the close acquaintances far more tightly knit together than they were before in the middle of prevalent danger, their struggles came as a surprise, realizing how they really didn’t see each other the right way, all based on a story of suspenseful adventure that only raised the tenacity of keeping the group alarmed on their toes.
Readers can purchase “Trails of Africa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
