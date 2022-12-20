Author Ronnie D. Riser’s New Book, "I Am, Who I Am," is an Enthralling Autobiographical Account of the Different People & Events That Helped to Shape the Author's Life
Recent release “I Am, Who I Am” from Covenant Books author Ronnie D. Riser is a thought-provoking tale that explores the author's life and how his path was shaped through the people he met and environment he was exposed to throughout each stage of his life. Honest and deeply personal, this coming-of-age message is the perfect guide to understanding the ways others can influence one's outcome.
Dallas, TX, December 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ronnie D. Riser, a veteran of the U.S. Navy who holds an associate degree in accounting and finance from Everest College, has completed his new book, “I Am, Who I Am”: a profound memoir that explores the author’s life, and the events and people that influenced him to become the man he is to this day.
“Who are you? What type of person did you become?” writes Riser. “Every individual comes into this world innocent and pure with a clean slate. Throughout one’s life, a person develops like a work of art. He or she is molded by society and surrounding people. Such as a big lump of clay, a potter molds and shapes, subtracts and adds, cleans and finishes, and paints and kilns his piece into a finished product worth admiring.
“The same is performed during the duration of one’s life span. We commence life as untouched infants. During our upbringing, we are instructed, influenced, shaped, and molded by shape-shifters. Compared to a potter, these shape-shifters consist of parents, siblings, grandparents, and other members of the family. Nonfamily sculptors are pastors, friends, neighbors, teachers, coaches, teammates, and coworkers.”
Riser continues, “This book expresses how a young lad from a small East Texas town was transformed into the special person he has become today. ‘Just like pottery!’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ronnie D. Riser’s new book explores how one’s environment while growing up has an impact on one’s future, and the kind of person they become. By sharing his own personal stories, Riser aims to influence younger readers and encourage them to seek out positive role models and guardians throughout life to impart positive influences and shape a brighter future.
Readers can purchase “I Am, Who I Am” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
