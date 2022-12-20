Author Ronnie D. Riser’s New Book, "I Am, Who I Am," is an Enthralling Autobiographical Account of the Different People & Events That Helped to Shape the Author's Life

Recent release “I Am, Who I Am” from Covenant Books author Ronnie D. Riser is a thought-provoking tale that explores the author's life and how his path was shaped through the people he met and environment he was exposed to throughout each stage of his life. Honest and deeply personal, this coming-of-age message is the perfect guide to understanding the ways others can influence one's outcome.