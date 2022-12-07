One Cloud 66, One Product
Oakland, CA, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cloud 66, a leading provider of DevOps tools to build, deploy and maintain Rails, JAMstack, and Containerized applications on any cloud, is consolidating all their products into one: Cloud 66.
A few words from the CEO:
“We started Cloud 66 with a single product to deploy any Rails application to any cloud. Then, in 2014, we introduced Cloud 66 for Node; in 2015, Cloud 66 Maestro v1, in 2016 Cloud 66 Maestro v2 (Kubernetes), in 2019 Cloud 66 Skycap, and finally Cloud 66 Prepress (Static Sites) was released in 2022.
"All these products exist to serve a single purpose: deployment of any application to any cloud.
"Today, we are making it easier to do that: we are consolidating all our products into one: Cloud 66!
"The groundwork for this has been in progress for more than a year, firstly by adding a pre-analysis phase to determine the right solution for your application, consolidation of our pricing variations across different products, and now we're rolling out the final changes to focus on your code and frameworks both in the product and on our documentation site.
"While this is a huge improvement in onboarding and usability of our products and documentation, all of the great features powering our platform have stayed the same.
"With the final step of this long-running project done, we look forward to some exciting and improved features across the board in 2023.
"Check out our new documentation site with a focus on frameworks, improved style and fully revised content,” said Khash Sajadi, CEO.
A few words from the CEO:
“We started Cloud 66 with a single product to deploy any Rails application to any cloud. Then, in 2014, we introduced Cloud 66 for Node; in 2015, Cloud 66 Maestro v1, in 2016 Cloud 66 Maestro v2 (Kubernetes), in 2019 Cloud 66 Skycap, and finally Cloud 66 Prepress (Static Sites) was released in 2022.
"All these products exist to serve a single purpose: deployment of any application to any cloud.
"Today, we are making it easier to do that: we are consolidating all our products into one: Cloud 66!
"The groundwork for this has been in progress for more than a year, firstly by adding a pre-analysis phase to determine the right solution for your application, consolidation of our pricing variations across different products, and now we're rolling out the final changes to focus on your code and frameworks both in the product and on our documentation site.
"While this is a huge improvement in onboarding and usability of our products and documentation, all of the great features powering our platform have stayed the same.
"With the final step of this long-running project done, we look forward to some exciting and improved features across the board in 2023.
"Check out our new documentation site with a focus on frameworks, improved style and fully revised content,” said Khash Sajadi, CEO.
Contact
Cloud 66Contact
Kasia Hoffman
+44 07875969971
www.cloud66.com/
Kasia Hoffman
+44 07875969971
www.cloud66.com/
Categories