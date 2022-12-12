Future Horizons Releases "Autismology: An Autism Dictionary"
Special needs educators, public school teachers, occupational therapists, ABA therapists, psychologists, mental health counselors, autistic adults, and parents with children on the autism spectrum will greatly benefit from having Autismology at their fingertips.
Arlington, TX, December 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The author, Tosha Rollins, states, “As a mother of two young adults on the autism spectrum, I wish I had been better educated about autism. My children inspired my becoming a licensed professional counselor.” She started the Autism in Action podcast and has created resources like Autismology for families like hers.
"The useful definitions and explanations in Autismology are a ‘just right’ blend of straightforward, practical, and solidly research-based. This important resource will be helpful to so many people: autistic individuals, parents and other relatives of a child impacted by autism, students, counselors and therapists, educators, and medical personnel. I recommend it to those new to autism as well as seasoned families and professionals. I’m confident readers will be better prepared to effectively make use of resources, gain confidence as they navigate the world of autism, and broaden their perspective of the rich, ever-evolving world of neurodiversity." – Debra Moore, Ph.D., Psychologist, Co-Author with Dr. Temple Grandin of The Loving Push (2016, 2022), and Navigating Autism (2021).
"The useful definitions and explanations in Autismology are a ‘just right’ blend of straightforward, practical, and solidly research-based. This important resource will be helpful to so many people: autistic individuals, parents and other relatives of a child impacted by autism, students, counselors and therapists, educators, and medical personnel. I recommend it to those new to autism as well as seasoned families and professionals. I’m confident readers will be better prepared to effectively make use of resources, gain confidence as they navigate the world of autism, and broaden their perspective of the rich, ever-evolving world of neurodiversity." – Debra Moore, Ph.D., Psychologist, Co-Author with Dr. Temple Grandin of The Loving Push (2016, 2022), and Navigating Autism (2021).
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories