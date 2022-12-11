Cloud Coach and Canidium Form Implementation Partnership
Fort Collins, CO, December 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Canidium, a sales performance and sales process management consultancy, has signed a partnership agreement with Cloud Coach to become an Implementation Partner for the company’s project and process management SaaS product built on the Salesforce Platform. Cloud Coach’s product assists subscribers with customer onboarding, professional services automation, project portfolio management, and all sorts of project management.
The new partnership will provide cross sell and upsell opportunities for Canidium whose customer base frequently utilizes Salesforce Platform products in addition to those of its existing partners such as SAP, Xactly, and PriceFx. “Canidium looks forward to utilizing the Cloud Coach product to help customers improve efficiency of all of their projects and processes much like we have done so for years with sales performance and processes,” said CEO Michael Stus. Heather Cooper, Cloud Coach CEO, commented “We look forward to collaborating with another high-quality implementation partner; our Sales and Customer Success teams will align closely with teams from Canidium to help our collective customers quickly realize efficiencies and returns on investments.”
About Canidium
Canidium is a market leader and the most experienced consultancy with SAP Sales Cloud and Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform. While our roots are deep within Sales Performance Management (SPM), Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and Cloud Coach on SalesForce are also an integral part of our portfolio. Our consulting team boasts an impressive number of industry certifications offered by our partners - think SAP, Xactly and PriceFx. Our professional services team has been helping customers throughout their SaaS journey since 2008, with our global teams and multilingual coverage, we can meet nearly any customer demand for service within our domain.
About Cloud Coach
Cloud Coach is a PSA, Onboarding & PPM solution provider, built natively on Salesforce, for businesses that want to make strategic investments into their success. Cloud Coach comes with a range of advanced project management features designed to help organizations deliver successful projects of all shapes and sizes from within the Salesforce platform.
Contact
Mike Stus
877-651-1837
www.canidium.com
