Husson University Board of Trustees Elect a New Chair and Vice Chair
Bangor, ME, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Husson University announced today that its board of trustees elected Dan Hutchins of Naples, Florida, Class of 1983, a retired accountant for PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), to be their new chair. In addition, the trustees elected Phil Harriman, Class of 1977, the founding partner of Lebel & Harriman, LLP, to be their new vice chair. Harriman is from Yarmouth, Maine.
“I’m committed to the continued growth and success of Husson University,” said Hutchins. “Students and their families are making one of the biggest spending decisions of their lives when they invest in a college education. As a Husson trustee, I’ll be working to help ensure the tuition and fees we charge remain affordable.”
In fact, Husson University continues to be one of the most affordable private colleges in New England according to data from U.S. News & Report. Providing a solid education at an affordable price makes Husson University an outstanding value.
“As one of Maine’s leading financial advisors, I understand the importance of planning for the future and making sure you get a solid return on your investment,” said Harriman. “Getting an education at Husson University is a smart investment in yourself because a Husson education has consistently provided students with the ability to achieve career success.”
Harriman went on to note that according to the latest alumni survey, 97% of Husson graduates are employed or in graduate school within one year of graduation. “Husson degrees invariably lead to employment in high-paying professional positions.”
“The extensive professional experience and insight these alumni and trustees will bring to these leadership roles at Husson University will prove to be invaluable as we address a more competitive post-pandemic educational marketplace,” said Robert A. Clark, Ph.D., CFA, president of Husson University. “I look forward to working together with them both, in the years to come, as we develop new programs and deliver a quality educational experience to our students.”
For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. For more information, visit Husson.edu.
Contact
