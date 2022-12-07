Husson University Board of Trustees Elect a New Chair and Vice Chair

Husson University announced today that its board of trustees elected Dan Hutchins of Naples, Fla., Class of 1983, a retired accountant for PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), to be their new chair. In addition, the trustees elected Phil Harriman, Class of 1977, the founding partner of Lebel & Harriman, LLP, to be their new vice chair. Harriman is from Yarmouth, Maine. Guidance and oversight from these experienced leaders will help drive the University’s continued success in a competitive marketplace.