GamesPark Launches Online Platform to Help Students and Video Game Fans Make Their Own Games
Gamespark, one of the world’s best known video game social platforms originally founded in Colorado in 1999, announces game design programs for students, and adult video game fans, to make their own video games.
Seattle, WA, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GamesPark launches online platform to help students and video game fans make their own games at www.gamespark.com.
GamesPark, one of the world’s best known video game social platforms, founded in Colorado in 1999, announces exciting game design platform, courses and programs for students and video game fans to make their own games.
As long time users already know, GamesPark started out as a multi player game site, community, and chat site. Since 1999, millions of gaming enthusiasts, game providers, and fans, have loved being a part of the community, and continue playing on GamesPark.
Building on the long history of service to the video game community, GamesPark is introducing a new online program which allows anyone to become a game creator. Video game fans of all ages can now easily make their own games, at home, with the help of Gamespark's easy-to-follow video tutorials and game-ready resources.
The program was created by GamesPark executive team members with strong backgrounds in academia, having taught at well known universities previously.
The video game making suite of services incorporates a platform to host game design courses, and game making courses created by industry pros and veterans. The courses are a unique combination of video tutorials, and tasks, and are easy to follow at the student's own pace. The software used to make the games is a no code suite of tools. No code is state of the art trend in game design which helps make the creative process easier by eliminating the more code heavy requirements associated with game design.
For independent students, access to the tutorials will be free for the trial courses, and more content can be unlocked starting at just $39.
For schools, GamesPark also has special packages for educators teaching game design as part of their school curriculum.
The course packages offer students the opportunity to learn how to make a variety of video games, including platform games, 3D games, and racing games. There is even an interactive assignments to review what students have learned that allow school instructors to measure learning outcomes. The GamesPark school course modules will cost as little just $5.99 per seat, which include access to the tutorials for a full year.
This GamesPark program and concept is being met with enthusiasm from students and educators as it provides a way to fill in a gap in the curriculum for school programs.
GamesPark is an affordable way to turn game players into game creators. To try it out, visit the website at www.gamespark.com.
