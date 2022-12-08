New Release of ODBC Driver for Dynamics 365 with macOS and Linux Versions
Devart rolled out new version of ODBC Driver for Dynamics 365 with macOS and Linux support.
Prague, Czech Republic, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, announced a new version of ODBC Driver for Dynamics 365. The key feature of this update is macOS and Linux support.
Now it’s easy to integrate favorite tools on macOS and Linux into the workflow. It simply works out of the box: there is neither need to create custom solutions for each third-party instance nor for any redundant fiddling with settings.
The list of improvements of ODBC Driver for Dynamics 365 includes the following:
- Full support for macOS.
- Support for Linux.
- Improved compatibility with Linked Server in MSSMS.
To learn more about the recent release, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/release-of-macos-and-linux-dynamics-365-odbc-driver-support.html
ODBC Driver for Dynamics 365 is a high-performance connectivity solution with enterprise-level features for accessing Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement (formerly Dynamics CRM) from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on Windows, macOS, and Linux.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
