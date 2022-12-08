Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Friends of the Rainforest, Help Provide Free Environmental Education in St. Louis
St. Louis, MO, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, December 27, in Town and Country, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Friends of the Rainforest, a nonprofit organization that inspires kids and adults to protect and preserve the 55,000-acre Children's Eternal Rainforest in Costa Rica and others. In St. Louis specifically, they provide free environmental education to schools and community groups.
Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $344,086.58 to local nonprofit organizations.
Funds raised from Giveback Tuesday will be applied to the Education Fund. This pays for lesson materials, entrance fees to regional education conferences, and the compensation for additional educators. Topics covered include biodiversity, tropical ecology, and the importance of the rainforest.
Additionally, organize EcoTours to bring students and adults to the Children's Eternal Rainforest for on-the-ground study and exploration and give conservation grants to organizations working directly with the rainforest.
Founded in 2002, this nonprofit organization reached over 1,400 kids and adults with its lessons in 2021 and serves 45 people a year on average through their EcoTours. Currently, the conservation grants are going toward Monteverde Conservation League’s education program, which has so far reached 290 kids and adults through 17 field trips. To learn more about Friends of the Rainforest, please visit https://www.friendsoftherainforest.org/.
About Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
