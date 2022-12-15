Cavallo Hoof Boots: Proud to Support the Progressive Hoof Care Practitioners Conference
Cavallo Hoof Boots’ President Carole Herder and CEO Greg Giles attended the 2022 Progressive Hoof Care Practitioners Conference held in Denver, Colorado.
Denver, CO, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cavallo Hoof Boots’ (https://www.cavallo-inc.com) President Carole Herder and CEO Greg Giles attended the 2022 Progressive Hoof Care Practitioners Conference held in Denver, Colorado earlier this quarter (https://progressivehoofcare.org). Cavallo Horse & Rider has supported the organization’s mission since its 2008 start.
“Come back with me to 2008, when a very small but dedicated handful of people formed a group,” Herder says. “Their mission was to offer support towards an alternative and more holistic way of caring for the horse’s hoof. Now 14 years later, their membership has exploded to almost four hundred Progressive Hoof Care Practitioners. Their program is innovative and creative, offering education and a supportive community to the open-minded and curious horse folks who strive to improve the welfare of horses.”
Herder met with the PHCP members at the Cavallo booth. She was impressed by group members’ dedication to learning and seeking new information.
“This group of students is helping us carve the preeminent path to the future of hoof care,” she says. “The changes they are making to the well-being of horses are nothing short of extraordinary. What struck me most was the broad-minded attitudes. This wasn’t about ‘do it this way, because it’s the right way,’ or any sort of closed, defensive stance to the way things have been done in the past. This group has a commitment to learning, to listening, to being collaborative and creative.”
The PHCP’s conference included presentations by top veterinarians, body-work practitioners, and cutting-edge trimmers. See the whole list of biographies at https://progressivehoofcare.org/conference.
“We had Dr. Thomas Tesky explain the connection between horses’ hooves and their mouths,” Herder describes. “James Shaw discussed body alignment techniques to prevent injuries during trimming and Monique and John Craig with new software that helps us understand hoof biomechanics and symmetry.”
Cavallo is proud to be supportive of PCHP.
“For all of us here on the Cavallo Team, it is very rewarding to take part in this unprecedented evolution in horse care,” Herder says.
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products.
