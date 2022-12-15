Cavallo Horse & Rider: Six Top Reasons Cavallo Hoof Boots Help your Horse on Gravel
With the event finals for many show associations, horses are traveling to new show grounds where the gravel footing can cause pain. Here's how to keep horses safe on gravel grounds.
Denver, CO, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gravel. It can be a problem for any horse – whether barefoot or shod. While horse owners can control the footing around a horse’s barn and known areas, there’s a fear of arriving for a show, clinic, or trail ride to find a parking lot full of small, sharp stones. If a horse is barefoot, he can feel his feet. If there’s a damaging stone under one hoof, he’ll weight the others and avoid a stone bruise. This isn’t true for the shod horse, who doesn’t have a whole lot of sensation in his hoof. Sometimes the terrain doesn’t allow an option. Outfit your horse with hoof boots in the trailer and he’ll be ready to step out on to any ground (https://cavallo-inc.com).
Gravel Perils
For a freshly barefoot horse, gravel can cause hoof sensitivity with only a few steps. While horses' hooves can easily be conditioned and hardened to walk on any ground, sharp gravel can cause pain because of its sharp edges. At liberty, horses can pick their way through almost anything, zigging and zagging. But when we need them to go somewhere and especially if they have our additional weight on their backs, they do indeed need hoof protection. Cavallo Boots help horses –of all sizes & disciplines—when traveling on rough terrain.
Show and Event Ready
Many show organizations allow horses to compete barefoot. The footing in the warmup pens and show pens is full of groomed footing made to help horses move well. But often the parking lots and paths to the manicured rings are lined with gravel. This is the perfect time to add hoof boots to protect your horse’s soles.
At the Rodeo: Barrel racers on the competitive circuits have been using Cavallo hoof boots this season to help their horses gain traction and have support in the trailer then prep them to walk on any terrain at the various show grounds. (once in the arena, they can fly around those barrels barefoot.
For the Thin-soled Horse: If you know your horse has thin soles, hoof boots are the ultimate protection to avoid time off. Horses known to have thin soles prefer soft ground. If gravel is present, a thin-soled horse may be in instant pain. Using hoof boots with pads for even more cushioning can help a thin-soled horse on any footing, but especially when traveling over gravel.
Laminitic Past: If a horse has had laminitis in the past, stone bruising can add extra pain to already-sore hooves. Cavallo hoof boots can help laminitic horses if they have an emergency and also add protection to help sensitive hooves when the horse is cleared for in-saddle work.
Riders Report: Here’s what horse owners have to say about using horses' boots to help their horses on gravel.
Nicole Pinto says, "Thank you for helping my fur-babies. Fun fact: I have a lot of birthday party guests that comment on their boots and are impressed that we are looking after their feet. We also have one wedding venue that will only use us because we use boots (they have a lot of gravel and have horses themselves.) The boots help show the public that we care about our babies."
The Cavallo website contains research, testimonials, and FAQs to help guide you as you transition to barefoot and prepare to ride in any sport.
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call toll-free from the USA or Canada: (877) 818-0037.
