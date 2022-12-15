Cavallo Hoof Boots: Designed to Stay on Horses’ Hooves During Muddy Winters
The winter season's mud and harsh ground conditions can harm horses' hooves. Many boots fall off in these conditions. Here's how to help horses keep their boots on during winter conditions.
Denver, CO, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Not all hoof boots stay on during wintery snow then mud. Cavallo Horse & Rider (https://www.cavallo-inc.com) President Carole Herder took on this seasonal problem and designed horse hoof boots to mimic the natural shape of horses’ hooves. The conical shape helps prevent boots from coming off when sized and fitted well–leading Cavallo to have staying power.
“Cavallo Boots enclose the entire hoof and protect the bulb area,” Herder says. “Both the tongue—which can be adjusted to the angle of the hoof—and the soft leather collar also serve to hold the boot in place, even on a less-than-perfect hoof. In short, Cavallos stay on—on almost every hoof type.”
Winter-proof Materials
Cavallo’s hoof boots are designed with a sole and an upper that fits over the horse’s heel bulbs. Inside, the hoof boots form around the horse’s heel bulbs. The boots’ leather forms to fit each horse’s unique heel bulb structures and the boots have a soft foam lining to ensure the horse’s comfort. Think of quality leather shoes for humans–once the shoes break in and form to a foot, the fit is perfect. Speed up the break-in process by using leather conditioners or hot water. Watch Herder’s video describing how to break in your horse’s boots: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5R881ZhjDwA.
Horse owners can customize the horse’s Cavallo boot fit by adding pads & wraps or sleeves to help the boots fit well and stay on–right after a hoof trim and until it’s time for the next trim. https://cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot-accessories.
Mud is No Match
Why do the boots stay on in wet conditions? Herder says that the boots’ drainage system keeps the boot from creating a vacuum. With proper drainage, water and moisture leave the boot. Mud can’t suck the boot away from the hoof.
Put to the Test
Check out this video of Emmely Wulf riding her horse in Cavallo boots. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQEEa9Ylq7I.
“When people in Norway tell Wulf that her Cavallo Boots are cute, but they bet she can't go very fast, she simply boots up and flies past them at 40 miles per hour– letting them eat her dust!” her friends report.
Find your horse's size and order today: https://www.cavallo-inc.com.
The Cavallo website contains research, testimonials, and FAQs to help guide you as you transition to barefoot and prepare to ride in any sport.
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call toll-free from the USA or Canada: (877) 818-0037.
Find your horse's size and order today: https://www.cavallo-inc.com.
The Cavallo website contains research, testimonials, and FAQs to help guide you as you transition to barefoot and prepare to ride in any sport.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products.
