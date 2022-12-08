Brand New Wellness Resource by Deborah Armstrong Bryant
Springfield, OH, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now Available for Pre-Order. The freshly updated "Fill Your Cup Daily" and the all-new "Fill Your Cup Daily Journal."
Armstrong asks, “Do you spend a large portion of your energy caring for others? Do you find that your days are so filled with tasks and responsibilities that your own self-care is often neglected?” While this is true for many, it is also true that lack of regular self-care can lead to burnout, stress, health issues, and compassion fatigue. As the saying goes, you can’t pour from an empty cup. Pair this resource with the "Fill Your Cup Daily Journal" which focuses on the importance of incorporating self-care into one’s daily life. Use this highly effective self-care strategy to deliberately and positively focus your thoughts.
Deborah Armstrong Bryant is a mother of two young-adult children as well as a Middle School Counselor. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education, a Master's in Education, and a Masters in School Counseling. After spending years as a self-employed piano teacher and singer-songwriter, she transitioned into public education as a platform to serve, support, and uplift others. She has spent many years studying personal development and the power of positive thinking, and she is amazed at how vastly she improved her own life through these practices. She is now inspired to use her writing to share with others what she has learned and found helpful on this amazing life journey.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
Armstrong asks, “Do you spend a large portion of your energy caring for others? Do you find that your days are so filled with tasks and responsibilities that your own self-care is often neglected?” While this is true for many, it is also true that lack of regular self-care can lead to burnout, stress, health issues, and compassion fatigue. As the saying goes, you can’t pour from an empty cup. Pair this resource with the "Fill Your Cup Daily Journal" which focuses on the importance of incorporating self-care into one’s daily life. Use this highly effective self-care strategy to deliberately and positively focus your thoughts.
Deborah Armstrong Bryant is a mother of two young-adult children as well as a Middle School Counselor. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education, a Master's in Education, and a Masters in School Counseling. After spending years as a self-employed piano teacher and singer-songwriter, she transitioned into public education as a platform to serve, support, and uplift others. She has spent many years studying personal development and the power of positive thinking, and she is amazed at how vastly she improved her own life through these practices. She is now inspired to use her writing to share with others what she has learned and found helpful on this amazing life journey.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
Contact
Higher Ground Books & MediaContact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Categories