The Wirtz Gallery at the First National Bank of South Miami Features Award Winning Miami Artist Jonathan Brooks' Palmas Y Cafe
South Florida-based Visual Artist Jonathan Brooks unveils his solo exhibit Palmas Y Cafe at First National Bank of South Miami's Wirtz Gallery in the Heart of South Miami.
Miami, FL, December 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Award winning Miami Visual Artist/Photographer/Writer Jonathan Brooks shares images that will be on display January 3, 2023 through January 31, 2023 at the Wirtz Gallery at the First National Bank of South Miami, South Miami Branch (5750 Sunset Dr., South Miami).
It has been a decade since the photographer displayed his work in the PhotoSoup exhibit in his first collaboration with the First National Bank of South Miami at their Kendall Branch (7887 North Kendall Drive, Miami) in the center of the Dadeland area.
"I really hope this shows my evolution as an artist and how one’s work can become better as time passes,” says Brooks. “I really believe being a true artist means having that need to continually create new work and show it.” The First National Bank of South Miami has a history of showcasing local, national, and international upcoming and established artists in South Florida.
The exhibit includes palms, botanicals, and coffee inspired images. Brooks’ Cuban-American heritage and growing up in South Florida are both prevalent and prominent in his work. In this collective- Color, Black & White, and Sepia techniques are all represented. And they are available as acrylic, metal, and canvas prints. This visual artist likes to make his work available in a variety of manners. Special orders for specific items are always welcomed. He’s created everything from tapestries, blankets, clothing, bags, and mugs to beach towels, notebooks, stationary, card sets, and even Christmas ornaments.
As expected, all the images carry a hint of a South Florida/Miami/Cuban vibe. Whether it’s a two tone Cuban coffee pot, a grouping of palm trees, or a colorful Royal Poinciana or Framboyan.
“My husband loves our set of mugs featuring our beloved dog Atlas and this year Atlas will be part of Visual Aid’s 24th Annual Postcards From The Edge, an annual benefit show and sale in the Big Apple/New York City,” says the artist’s childhood friend Diana Tobin. “In fact, Atlas adorns our 2022 Christmas Tree!”
Brooks’ work was just recently awarded the Coral Gables Museum's inaugural acquisition prize as the museum begins to collect art. He is also being considered for Art In Public Places projects in Miami Shores and the Miami-Dade county Civil and Probate Courthouse acquisition program. In March, he will be having a solo exhibition that runs through June at The University of Michigan’s Gifts of Art Exhibition Program at Michigan Medicine for the 2022/23 exhibit year at the U-M Rogel Cancer Center.
His art and writing can be found on www.JonathanBrooks.net and you can follow him on Instagram at @JonathanBMiami.
Brooks' Palmas Y Cafe exhibition starts the 3rd of January and runs through the end of January. It is a free event open to the public. The bank’s Gallery is a public art space that is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and closed Saturday and Sunday.
The opening reception for Palmas Y Cafe is on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
About Jonathan Brooks:
Jonathan Brooks was born and raised in Miami, Florida. He graduated magna cum laude, with a double major of Advertising and Fine Art Photography and a minor in Marketing, at the University of Miami.
Brooks worked for Eastman Kodak during their transition from analog to digital. His photographs have been published in numerous magazines, anthologies, and periodicals. And his Photos have been featured in major movies (Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates, and Uncle Drew), the Emmy nominated short film series celebrating the 50th anniversary of National Endowment for the Arts- United States Of Art, and television shows (Oprah Network's David Makes Man, Bravo TV's reality show Southern Charm, The CW's The Vampire Diaries, and Germany’s Only Love Counts).
His work has been exhibited in Miami, NYC, Amsterdam, France, Germany, Greece, Scotland, and the UK. This includes Art Basel, the Louvre, and the biggest billboard in Times Square.
About the First National Bank of South Miami:
First National Bank of South Miami has been operating since 1952, making it one of the longest standing, financial institutions in the South Florida marketplace. They are a locally managed Bank with headquarters in the heart of South Miami and offices in Kendall and The Falls.
They take great pride in their approach to banking by providing the highest quality of customer service, with a combination of products and services tailored to meet the needs of their clients. For the past 89 consecutive quarters they have received a recommended rating by Bauer Financial (the nation’s leading independent bank rating service). They have also prided themselves in providing the public with the opportunity to enjoy art of all types of media.
