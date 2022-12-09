Stay on Top: New Release of ODBC Drivers
Devart announced updated ODBC drivers for databases and cloud applications.
Prague, Czech Republic, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released new versions of ODBC drivers.
The key features of this update: support for the latest version of macOS 13 Ventura; support PostgreSQL 15 in the ODBC driver for PostgreSQL; support MongoDB 6.0 in the ODBC driver for MongoDB; Direct mode is based on version 3.39.2 of the SQLite engine in the ODBC driver for SQLite.
The list of other significant improvements:
- Improved SSH connection establishment in ODBC database drivers.
- The compatibility with Linked Server in SQL Server 2019 and MSSMS, as well as Microsoft Power BI Desktop, Tableau Prep Builder, and Crystal Reports was improved in ODBC drivers for cloud applications.
- The SCRAM-SHA-256-PLUS authentication mechanism for PostgreSQL.
- PingOne browser-based authentication for Redshift.
- OAuth authorization for Mailchimp.
- GUID fields stored in binary format for SQLite.
- CANDIDATE indexes and NOT function in index expressions for xBase.
- Remote Thread Priority, working with tables protected by a password and table extension in embedded mode for NexusDB.
- Custom Objects for HubSpot.
- Custom Fields and suppress extended requests for Pipedrive.
- Google BigQuery, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Hubspot support custom ClientId and ClientSecrect.
To learn more about the recent release, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/new-versions-of-odbc-drivers-released.html
ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
