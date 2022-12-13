Robert Garcia’s New Book, "Be Your Best, Do Your Best, Serve Others: The Right Destiny Compass Manual," is a Helpful Blueprint to Teach People How to Achieve Goals
Recent release “Be Your Best, Do Your Best, Serve Others: The Right Destiny Compass Manual” from Covenant Books author Robert Garcia is a practical guide to help people reach the full potential that human beings can reach.
Palm Coast, FL, December 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Robert Garcia, a mentor and retired corporate executive has completed his new book, “Be Your Best, Do Your Best, Serve Others: The Right Destiny Compass Manual”: an intensive guide on how to nurture the spiritual being and create a better society.
The inspiration for this book was brought on by the need to help others, which the author explains, “Robert Garcia was motivated to create a simple foundational manual or blueprint to help young adults and older adults achieve personal growth with noble purpose, clear intentions, and commitment to serve others. His inspiration for writing the Right Destiny Compass Manual is his family and a strong belief that we can create a better society and a better world as a result of striving to be our best, do our best and serve others.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Garcia’s new book gives readers an approachable starting point in the journey of self-discovery. His writing lays out four major elements of our being. These four elements require nurturing and development which Garcia teaches readers how to do. He shows readers of all ages that there is a better way to live and move throughout this world.
Garcia writes, “These four critical elements of our being are enabled by our sense of compassion, our work ethic, the passion and energy we put into what we do, and the courage to learn and take bold steps and risks throughout our lifetimes.” By following his advice, Garcia knows that readers will reap bountiful rewards.
Readers can purchase “Be Your Best, Do Your Best, Serve Others: The Right Destiny Compass Manual” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
The inspiration for this book was brought on by the need to help others, which the author explains, “Robert Garcia was motivated to create a simple foundational manual or blueprint to help young adults and older adults achieve personal growth with noble purpose, clear intentions, and commitment to serve others. His inspiration for writing the Right Destiny Compass Manual is his family and a strong belief that we can create a better society and a better world as a result of striving to be our best, do our best and serve others.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Garcia’s new book gives readers an approachable starting point in the journey of self-discovery. His writing lays out four major elements of our being. These four elements require nurturing and development which Garcia teaches readers how to do. He shows readers of all ages that there is a better way to live and move throughout this world.
Garcia writes, “These four critical elements of our being are enabled by our sense of compassion, our work ethic, the passion and energy we put into what we do, and the courage to learn and take bold steps and risks throughout our lifetimes.” By following his advice, Garcia knows that readers will reap bountiful rewards.
Readers can purchase “Be Your Best, Do Your Best, Serve Others: The Right Destiny Compass Manual” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories