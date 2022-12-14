Author Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT’s New Book, "Jiggles and Wiggles," Follows Charlie, a Puppy Who Learns to Overcome an Important Issue with the Help of a Special Friend
Recent release “Jiggles and Wiggles” from Covenant Books author Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT is an adorable tale that follows a young puppy named Charlie who has issues staying focused in class and feels different because of it. With the help of the Jiggle Monster, Charlie will discover a unique way to help pay attention when necessary to help improve his performance at school.
Valley Springs, CA, December 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT, a licensed marriage and family therapist whose passion for young children and the pure and genuine simplicity they can bring to the world fuels her work, has completed her new book, “Jiggles and Wiggles”: a delightful story that follows Charlie, who finds it difficult to pay attention at school and feels different from the rest of his classmates.
“Step into the magic that rests inside a child with special needs as it is put into words in this delightful children’s book, ‘Jiggles and Wiggles,’” writes Perry-Kennedy. “Come join Charlie, our lovable pup with soft fur and wrinkles, on his journey as he travels through his confusion and his struggles, guided by his parents and the special magic of Mr. Jiggles. Discover his charming destination!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT’s new book is a powerful tool for parents and guardians to connect with young readers who may also struggle with their attention span and get distracted, like Charlie. As Charlie comes to understand how to handle his problems, young readers everywhere will discover how they too can pay better attention in settings such as school.
Readers can purchase “Jiggles and Wiggles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories