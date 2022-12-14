Author Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT’s New Book, "Jiggles and Wiggles," Follows Charlie, a Puppy Who Learns to Overcome an Important Issue with the Help of a Special Friend

Recent release “Jiggles and Wiggles” from Covenant Books author Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT is an adorable tale that follows a young puppy named Charlie who has issues staying focused in class and feels different because of it. With the help of the Jiggle Monster, Charlie will discover a unique way to help pay attention when necessary to help improve his performance at school.