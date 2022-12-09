New CEO of Hope Mental Health Foundation, Works for No Salary
Hope Mental Health Foundation was founded in 2013 with a goal to help those in financial crisis receive therapy services that they deserve. Over the years, HOPE has grown through donations that it is now turning a leaf into daily operations to continue to help those in need. Jen Hilderbrand, Board President, will begin January 2023 as CEO, a position that is typically paid, for no salary.
Phoenix, AZ, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "What brought me to Hope? The need for others to have the same chance I had. Therapy taught me to be okay with the things that were wrong, to love me for the things that I could do good and to not focus on the things I didn't," explains Jen Hilderbrand, Hope Board President.
There has been an increase in talk around the stigma of mental health. The need to be open about mental health is a trending topic among celebrities, news and social media. However, many lack the resources to get the help that is needed. Hope Mental Health Foundation sees the need in therapy services within Arizona and has focused that last few years in growing and setting systems in place to be able to launch into other states.
Beginning January of 2023, Hope is switching over to a small executive staff team to continue to run daily operations that have been run in the past by volunteers with the goal to launch into neighboring states. Jen Hilderbrand will be taking over as CEO for Hope with the decision to do it for no salary.
"I believe everyone should have access to therapy services, during this time I will not be receiving a paycheck from Hope to ensure your donated dollars go directly to helping your communities."
To learn more about Hope Foundation, please visit: www.hopegives.net.
