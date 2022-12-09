New CEO of Hope Mental Health Foundation, Works for No Salary

Hope Mental Health Foundation was founded in 2013 with a goal to help those in financial crisis receive therapy services that they deserve. Over the years, HOPE has grown through donations that it is now turning a leaf into daily operations to continue to help those in need. Jen Hilderbrand, Board President, will begin January 2023 as CEO, a position that is typically paid, for no salary.