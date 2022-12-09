Wintersteiger Continues Sponsorship of Ryan Cochran-Siegle
Salt Lake City, UT, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- WINTERSTEIGER, the world leader in ski and snowboard service solutions, and Ryan Cochran-Siegle, one of the Stifel U.S. Ski and Snowboard Alpine Teams' top male athletes, are proud to announce a renewed partnership for the 2022-23 season.
Last season Ryan finished up with two top-10 world rankings and a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in Super G. Missing Olympic gold by only .04, Ryan is primed for a strong 2023 season. Focusing primarily on Super-G and Downhill, Ryan has his sights set on competing in eight World Cup races plus World Championships at Courchevel-Meribel in France.
When asked what WINTERSTEIGER and this partnership means to him, Ryan says, “Trust, you know, consistency. It’s knowing that I’m getting the best setup on my skis from the factory and working from there.”
New to the WINTERSTEIGER Group athlete roster last season, Ryan’s results and satisfaction with Wintersteiger propelled the continued partnership. Additionally, the renewed collaboration is the latest example of a cemented partnership between Wintersteiger and Head that serves to benefit all Head athletes globally.
“With the investment Head made this year in a new Jupiter machine for their race department, connecting with a premier athlete like RCS just makes sense,” offered Wintersteiger Product Manager Todd Carroll. “We’re honored to be part of Ryan’s journey and look forward to watching his successes unfold.”
To keep up-to-date on the partnership and Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s success, be sure to check out WINTERSTEIGER’s social media channels throughout the season.
Last season Ryan finished up with two top-10 world rankings and a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in Super G. Missing Olympic gold by only .04, Ryan is primed for a strong 2023 season. Focusing primarily on Super-G and Downhill, Ryan has his sights set on competing in eight World Cup races plus World Championships at Courchevel-Meribel in France.
When asked what WINTERSTEIGER and this partnership means to him, Ryan says, “Trust, you know, consistency. It’s knowing that I’m getting the best setup on my skis from the factory and working from there.”
New to the WINTERSTEIGER Group athlete roster last season, Ryan’s results and satisfaction with Wintersteiger propelled the continued partnership. Additionally, the renewed collaboration is the latest example of a cemented partnership between Wintersteiger and Head that serves to benefit all Head athletes globally.
“With the investment Head made this year in a new Jupiter machine for their race department, connecting with a premier athlete like RCS just makes sense,” offered Wintersteiger Product Manager Todd Carroll. “We’re honored to be part of Ryan’s journey and look forward to watching his successes unfold.”
To keep up-to-date on the partnership and Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s success, be sure to check out WINTERSTEIGER’s social media channels throughout the season.
Contact
WintersteigerContact
Tracy Beers
610-349-9977
https://wintersteiger.com
Tracy Beers
610-349-9977
https://wintersteiger.com
Categories