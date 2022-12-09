Steven Gilson’s New Book, "Rockland Heart," is a Collection of Reflective Meditations and Writings That Explore the Author's Views on Life and the Human Condition
Payson, AZ, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Steven Gilson, a dog lover and self-taught guitar player with a passion for racing motorcycles, has completed his most recent book, “Rockland Heart”: a stirring and thought-provoking collection of the author’s written beliefs that encourages readers to reflect on their own views, opening their minds to new opinions and horizons.
“Engulf yourself in your dreams and your wisdoms. Come across ancient lessons and also modern-day Gandhi realizations as to where you stand and where you believe you should be. This will bring you to have any beliefs and remember what we each were meant to remember. Let a mission of elegance go without any trance of your life. Learn to be who you were and are. As far as the future, be an evolution of yourself. Be without regret or remorse for the faith you have in something, regardless in what it is. Let this faith you find be that of your will and one you bring to another. I only give it to you to give to another,” writes author Steven Gilson.
Published by Fulton Books, Steven Gilson’s book is a powerful, eye-opening journey through the author’s mind that is sure to spark dialogue amongst readers as they take their first steps into a new world of thought. Raw and honest, “Rockland Heart” will encourage and motivate readers as they look towards the future and prepare to tackle life with a whole new mindset.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Rockland Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
