A.E. Lee’s New Book, "One of the Lucky Ones," is an Eye-Opening Account That Details the Author's Experience with Domestic Violence and How She Managed to Survive
New York, NY, December 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author A.E. Lee, who began her career in Pennsylvania politics and now works as a beloved sixth-grade teacher, has completed her most recent book, “One of the Lucky Ones”: a profound and deeply personal memoir that details the domestic abuse faced by the author, and her fight for survival.
“I am a survivor of domestic violence,” writes Lee. “Even writing those words down now sends a chill up my spine. Survivor of domestic violence. I watch Lifetime, I’ve seen the afterschool specials, attended events in support of ending domestic violence. Hell, one of my favorite made-for-TV movies, ‘No One Would Tell,’ starring Candance Cameron Bure, is all about domestic violence.
“The denial is what got me in the end. The denial that what I was experiencing day in and day out was domestic violence. The name-calling, the gaslighting, and even at times the physical violence. And I had seen what the survivors look like; I didn’t look like them. I had the perfect Instagram family: handsome husband, two beautiful children, and a big beautiful house in the suburbs of Washington, DC. I am an intelligent woman, but to have to say out loud that I was being abused is still too much for me to handle.
“As you read my story, please know that yes, it is all factual, and yes, my children and I are safe. I am one of the lucky ones. Not only was I able to get away, I had the financial means to fight. The unfortunate reality is that domestic violence victims stay with their abusers because of fear and not having anywhere else to turn.”
Published by Fulton Books, A.E. Lee’s book is a harrowing and raw journey that details how she managed to remove herself from an abusive relationship, unlike so many who become trapped. By sharing her story, Lee aims to provide hope to others who find themselves in similar situations and encourage them to find the strength to leave and survive, as she managed to do.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “One of the Lucky Ones” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
