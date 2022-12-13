Steven Adam Woodall’s New Book, "Omega," is a Unique and Unexpected Science Fiction Novel That Explores a Desolate World After Human Extinction
San Bruno, CA, December 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Steven Adam Woodall has completed his most recent book, “Omega”: a stirring and electrifying work of science fiction that takes place in a world without humankind.
As the gears of time turn and churn in relentless revolutions, a desolate, postapocalyptic Earth rotates along with them. And within this war-torn planet’s orbit, a genetically modified, humanoid being, named Omega, awakens in its wake. But where are its creators, and what fate has befallen them? Years, decades, and eons crunch by as Omega wanders the Earth on its own, realizing that it is both immortal and entirely alone. Mankind has faded into extinction, leaving only their creation to recreate them. But after ages of loneliness, can Omega’s psyche survive the immortality of its body? Can its shattered mind create anything other than abominations as it mentally prepares to resurrect humanity? Light and darkness clash and coalesce as matter and energy, space and time itself, shift and shape in accordance with Omega’s will and imagination. Yet some things that can be imagined should never come to exist.
Published by Fulton Books, Steven Adam Woodall’s book takes readers into the mind of a humanoid struggling with loneliness and existential dread.
Author Steven Adam Woodall writes, “A pulse ran through wiry veins, and blood cells clumsily scraped past one another, drowsy from lying dormant for so long.
“Barren lungs gasped for air and inflated with oxygen; electrical signals leaked out of a brain and drizzled through flesh and tissue and muscle. A brain searched for information and began sensing and feeling its way into existence. Eyelids slid open, exposing glowing white eyes beneath, entirely devoid of irises and pupils.
“The gleaming eyes peered down upon solid gray skin and smooth, hairless, plain features that defined a face that was neither masculine nor feminine. Muscles rippled all along a genderless humanoid body that did not truly belong to the human species; the being was something different, something more.”
Readers who wish to experience this intoxicating work can purchase “Omega” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
As the gears of time turn and churn in relentless revolutions, a desolate, postapocalyptic Earth rotates along with them. And within this war-torn planet’s orbit, a genetically modified, humanoid being, named Omega, awakens in its wake. But where are its creators, and what fate has befallen them? Years, decades, and eons crunch by as Omega wanders the Earth on its own, realizing that it is both immortal and entirely alone. Mankind has faded into extinction, leaving only their creation to recreate them. But after ages of loneliness, can Omega’s psyche survive the immortality of its body? Can its shattered mind create anything other than abominations as it mentally prepares to resurrect humanity? Light and darkness clash and coalesce as matter and energy, space and time itself, shift and shape in accordance with Omega’s will and imagination. Yet some things that can be imagined should never come to exist.
Published by Fulton Books, Steven Adam Woodall’s book takes readers into the mind of a humanoid struggling with loneliness and existential dread.
Author Steven Adam Woodall writes, “A pulse ran through wiry veins, and blood cells clumsily scraped past one another, drowsy from lying dormant for so long.
“Barren lungs gasped for air and inflated with oxygen; electrical signals leaked out of a brain and drizzled through flesh and tissue and muscle. A brain searched for information and began sensing and feeling its way into existence. Eyelids slid open, exposing glowing white eyes beneath, entirely devoid of irises and pupils.
“The gleaming eyes peered down upon solid gray skin and smooth, hairless, plain features that defined a face that was neither masculine nor feminine. Muscles rippled all along a genderless humanoid body that did not truly belong to the human species; the being was something different, something more.”
Readers who wish to experience this intoxicating work can purchase “Omega” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories