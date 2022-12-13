Robert Rensing’s New Book, "The Call to (R)Evolution," is an Eye-Opening Exploration of Societal Issues and the Small Changes Individuals Must Make to Enact Larger Shifts
New York, NY, December 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert Rensing, a musical artist who survived the Nazi occupation of his home country and currently resides on a remote island off the Pacific coast of Canada, has completed his most recent book, “The Call to (R)Evolution”: a powerful and thought-provoking read that calls upon readers to enact small changes that will have large impacts on their lives and lead to greater change within society.
“Revolution causes chaos, many deaths, and immense suffering. It is not an acceptable way to try and force change in a faltering society,” writes Rensing. “Evolution offers opportunities for peaceful change, but it is a terribly slow process. Which do we choose when change is needed?
“That slow process of evolution can be accelerated. The tool is awareness, not of what is happening in society but why things are happening.
“This book deals with practical but peaceful aspects of accelerating evolution, changes that each person can adopt regardless of personal values, convictions, social status, education, and religious beliefs.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Rensing’s book is an insightful look at problems that plague modern society, why they occur, and how to change oneself to address the root problems of these issues. Through his writings, Rensing explores how small individual changes can have profound impacts on society at large, creating peaceful yet fast and powerful changes at the national and international level.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Call to (R)Evolution" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories