Freeman King’s New Book, "The Arrival of the Two Brothers: Apollo and Atlas," Centers Around Two Kittens Who Are Rescued and Find a Loving Home with the Author's Family
North Logan, UT, December 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Freeman King, a professor emeritus of deaf education at Utah State University, who, along with his wife Jan, has been involved in the training of teachers of deaf children for over forty years, has completed his most recent book, “The Arrival of the Two Brothers: Apollo and Atlas”: a delightful story of two kittens who are rescued after being left abandoned and quickly find their new forever home.
“‘The Arrival of the Two Brothers: Apollo and Atlas’ is a true story that began on a cold, dark night in September when my youngest daughter proudly introduced our family to two tiny kittens who had been abandoned by their mother,” writes King. “After several weeks of bottle-feeding and constant care, they became active members of our family who taught us so much about living, loving, and learning.”
Published by Fulton Books, Freeman King’s book is a heartwarming tale of how two lonely kittens manage to bring an incredible amount of joy and love into their new household. Full of charming illustrations and exciting adventures, readers of all ages will want to revisit the tales of Apollo and Atlas over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Arrival of the Two Brothers: Apollo and Atlas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
