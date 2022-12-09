SeaWolf Press Holiday Gift Ideas Including 11 books on Amazon Best Seller Lists
SeaWolf Press enters the holiday season with 11 titles on Amazon Best-Seller Lists in addition to their catalog of 360 titles.
Orinda, CA, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SeaWolf Press is proud to announce that 11 of their titles from their Illustrated Classics series have been listed on Amazon’s Top 100 Sellers List for the category of Classic Action and Adventure and Classic Literature and Fiction. These will make great holiday gifts in addition to any of the other 360 SeaWolf Press titles. These Top 100 titles are:
A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson
Mysterious Island by Jules Verne
Around the World in Eighty Days by Jules Verne
From the Earth to the Moon by Jules Verne
White Fang by Jack London
Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain
Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain
Swiss Family Robinson by Johann Wyss
Adventures of Robin Hood by Howard Pyle
Other recent additions to the SeaWolf Press library
SeaWolf Press has also recently released several other new titles including The Spell of the Yukon, The Awakening, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Age of Innocence, Ethan Frome, and Siddhartha.
About SeaWolf Press
SeaWolf Press was established to offer high-quality editions of classic works of famous authors, including Jack London, Mark Twain, Jules Verne, Louisa May Alcott, Jane Austen, Charles Dickens, and Robert Louis Stevenson. These editions include the formatting and illustrations from the first editions, as well as the original cover art. The goal is to make the reader feel like they are reading the book when it was written. Visit www.SeaWolfPress.com for more information and a complete catalog of their books.
Contact
Robert Etheredge
925-255-3728
www.miravista.com
SeaWolf Press is an imprint of MiraVista Press.
