Illuminated Holiday Swan Boat Night Rides at Echo Park Lake and Rainbow Lagoon in Long Beach
Los Angeles, CA, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- It’s lovely weather for a Swan Boat Night Ride together with you. Just in time to usher in the holiday season, Wheel Fun Rentals is delighted to remind you of their festive Holiday LED Illuminated Swan Boat Night Rides running 7 days-a-week starting at dusk. Holiday Swan Boat Night Rides are available at both Wheel Fun Rentals’ Echo Park in Los Angeles and at their Rainbow Lagoon location in Long Beach.
Wheel Fun Rentals’ iconic Swan Boats have been decorated for the occasion with holiday garland and remain lit with LED lights for an unforgettable evening. Guests can enjoy a night of family fun taking in the annual Long Beach “Trees in the Bay” tradition along with views of the historic Queen Mary lit across Rainbow Harbor. At Echo Park Lake the sparkling Downtown Los Angeles skyline makes for the perfect December date night or night out with friends and family full of holiday cheer.
“Bringing people together for some outdoor fun is what Wheel Fun Rentals is all about,” said Sheena Walenta, Marketing Director of Wheel Fun Rentals. "And what better time, than the holiday season to enjoy the twinkling lights of an illuminated evening boat ride? Food and beverages, with the exception of alcohol, are allowed on the boats. So we encourage guests to bring a cozy throw blanket and hot chocolate to make the experience even more memorable!”
Wheel Fun Rentals’ Holiday Swan Boat Night Rides run daily from Sunset – 10pm at Echo Park Swan Boats, 751 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90026 and Rainbow Lagoon Swan Boats on the corner of Pine Avenue and Shoreline Drive in Long Beach. Online reservations are required. For more information and to book your tickets at Echo Park Swan Boats, visit wheelfunrentals.com/echo-nights and for tickets at Rainbow Lagoon Swan Boats, visit wheelfunrentals.com/rainbow-nights.
Wheel Fun Rentals has been in the recreation business for over 30 years and has operated the swan boat rental concessions at Echo Park Lake since 2018 and at Rainbow Lagoon since 2020. With locations across southern California, Wheel Fun Rentals provides fun outdoor recreation at a reasonable price. For more information on Wheel Fun Rentals, visit wheelfunrentals.com.
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
