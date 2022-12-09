Pathfinder Health Launches Social Awareness Campaign to Draw Attention to The Gaps in Pediatric Care
Seattle, WA, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Pathfinder Health is proud to announce the launch of its social awareness campaign - #MilestonesMatter.
This campaign will focus on raising awareness of the alarming statistics surrounding children's developmental delays: 28% of children are at-risk for developmental delays, and only 1/5 of those with delays receive early intervention.
The primary reasons for the gap in pediatric care are:
Insufficient screening: only 17% of physicians follow the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) guidelines for developmental and autism screening.
Low Monitoring: well-child visits are infrequent and short, so proper evaluations are hard to complete, and often these visits are missed altogether.
Lack of training: parents, and even primary care physicians, don’t have the proper training to evaluate developmental health effectively.
Lack of resources: With only 800 developmental and behavioral pediatricians (DBP) across the United States, wait times for an evaluation by one can be estimated to exceed 14 months.
The campaign will also emphasize the importance of tracking milestones in order to catch any red flags early on, and help to bridge the gap in pediatric care and early intervention services so more children can get the help they need.
The #MilestonesMatter campaign will include a series of posts and videos featuring parents sharing their personal stories. Additionally, Pathfinder Health will offer free access to their mobile app, the only one that empowers users to track their child's development against CDC and AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics) clinical guidelines, identify red flags and provide inputs to their primary care providers in the comfort of their home.
Are you passionate about child development? Do you have a personal story to share or want to spread awareness about the gap in pediatric care?
Join the #MilestonesMatter campaign to ensure every child has a chance at reaching their full potential! Together, we can make a difference in the lives of our children.
For more information on the #MilestonesMatter campaign or Pathfinder Health, please visit their website: https://www.pathfinder.health/post/milestones-matter-developmental-monitoring.
About Pathfinder Health:
The Pathfinder Health app is a new way to look after a child's development. It is the only app that empowers parents to effectively track their children’s development against CDC and AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics) clinical guidelines, detect developmental concerns, and provide data-driven inputs to a child’s primary care provider.
Contact
