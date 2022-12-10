Retired Army Combat Veteran Makes It to the "Great American Speak Off" Semi-Finals Held in Miami, Florida on December 14/15

The Great American Speak Off Semi-Finals are being held in Miami, Florida on December 14/15, 2022 where 125 speakers will compete to become the Greatest American Speaker. Columbia resident & Retired Army Combat Veteran, Kimberly Tyson who goes by Queen Kimmie online, auditioned in Atlanta last month with over 1000 other contestants and won a Golden Ticket which qualified her for the Semi-Finals. Three winners gleaned from the 125 semi-finalists will end up competing at Growth Con 2023.