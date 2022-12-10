Retired Army Combat Veteran Makes It to the "Great American Speak Off" Semi-Finals Held in Miami, Florida on December 14/15
The Great American Speak Off Semi-Finals are being held in Miami, Florida on December 14/15, 2022 where 125 speakers will compete to become the Greatest American Speaker. Columbia resident & Retired Army Combat Veteran, Kimberly Tyson who goes by Queen Kimmie online, auditioned in Atlanta last month with over 1000 other contestants and won a Golden Ticket which qualified her for the Semi-Finals. Three winners gleaned from the 125 semi-finalists will end up competing at Growth Con 2023.
Columbia, SC, December 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Described as a cross between American Idol and Ted Talks, the Great American Speak Off Semi-Finals are being held in Miami, Florida on December 14/15, 2022 where 125 speakers will compete to become the Greatest American Speaker. Columbia resident and Retired Army Combat Veteran, Kimberly Tyson who goes by Queen Kimmie online, auditioned in Atlanta last month with over 1000 other contestants and won a Golden Ticket which qualified her for the Semi-Finals.
Queen Kimmie was encouraged by her friend and business partner, Lesley Klein to participate in the first audition. “I was really participating to support Lesley,” says Queen Kimmie, who is a motivational speaker and trainer and is also the Host of the podcast called B.O.S.S Effect. “I didn’t expect to make it to the Semi-Finals! However, the Army taught me to ‘stay ready.’” The two documented their adventure in a show called, “The Great American Speak Off Adventure with Queen Kimmie & Lesley,” which can be seen on their streaming TV network online at www.Legrity.TV or downloaded as a free app on phones, tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire and even Smart TVs! Just download “Legrity” on your app store.
The event, put on by Pete Vargas and Grant Cardone, is being videotaped to produce a pilot that will be pitched to a major TV network. Over 25,000 people registered for the three in-person auditions and one virtual audition online. Only 125 contestants made it to the Semi-Finals. Three winners gleaned from the 125 semi-finalists will end up on a huge stage (40K+ audience) at Cardone’s “Growth Con 2023” held in Las Vegas on February 14/15, 2023.
Queen Kimmie’s website is www.QueenKimmie.com. Both women are co-founders of Legrity and are looking for Content Creators who want to get their message out in a bigger way through their streaming TV Network which has over a 5 Billion global reach. Legrity is a “of the people, for the people, & by the people” network focused on creating and distributing original programming that positively impacts lives and communities on a worldwide scale. Leveling the playing field so all voices can be heard, Legrity stands for Legacy, Integrity and Community.
As a Motivational Speaker, and Trainer, Queen Kimmie is known for her heartfelt passion and no-nonsense "tell it like it is" approach in her teaching, speaking, coaching, writing, and workshops. Her energetic, power packed lifestyle training and programs have changed and impacted hundreds of lives with real life transformation. It is with her dynamic personality that she has taken the world by storm, through significant social media presence, creative style and energetic messages. She hosts innovative training and workshops that are engaging, entertaining and educational - edutainment is what she calls it! She has dedicated her life to sharing transformational stories and empowering others to do the same. To book Queen Kimmie, contact her at Kimmie@queenkimmie.com or (803) 977-4807.
