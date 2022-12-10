Shoplifters Target Self-Checkout Registers Amid Soaring Inflation

With skyrocketing daily product prices, retailers all over the world are recording an increase in shoplifting incidents. Over the second half of 2022, retailers in the UK reported an increase of 18% in thefts, while according to the US National Retail Federation, the amount of organized shoplifting increased by 26.5%. In nine out of ten incidents, shoplifters were targeting self-checkout registers.