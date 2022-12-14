Author Roxanne Canfield’s New Book, "Maxwell's Family," is a Moving Story of One Family's Struggles as They Experience a Devastating Loss But Ultimately Find Hope
Recent release “Maxwell's Family,” from Covenant Books author Roxanne Canfield, is a stirring tale of loss and keeping one's faith through difficult times. Following the birth of twins Jack and Maxwell, tragedy occurs as Max returns home to Jesus and Jack faces a difficult road. Despite this, Maxwell recounts how his family stayed strong and saw Jack through his illness to bring him home.
Marysville, OH, December 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Roxanne Canfield, a registered nurse who obtained a diploma in nursing in 1963 from Saint Anthony Hospital, has completed her new book, “Maxwell's Family”: a beautiful story that follows a family’s journey through a difficult time that requires their faith in God’s plan.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Roxanne Canfield’s new book tells the story of Jack’s initial struggles with his health, as told from the point of view of his twin brother Max, who sadly passed away soon after being born. Despite their unfortunate loss, Maxwell’s family placed their faith in God and found the courage needed to persevere through their grief to be there for Jack’s recovery.
Written as a tribute to Maxwell, Canfield shares “Maxwell’s Family” to connect with others who have been in similar situations to know they are not alone, and to trust that no matter what happens, God is there to provide comfort and strength in times of pain.
Readers can purchase “Maxwell's Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
