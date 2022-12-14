Author Roxanne Canfield’s New Book, "Maxwell's Family," is a Moving Story of One Family's Struggles as They Experience a Devastating Loss But Ultimately Find Hope

Recent release “Maxwell's Family,” from Covenant Books author Roxanne Canfield, is a stirring tale of loss and keeping one's faith through difficult times. Following the birth of twins Jack and Maxwell, tragedy occurs as Max returns home to Jesus and Jack faces a difficult road. Despite this, Maxwell recounts how his family stayed strong and saw Jack through his illness to bring him home.