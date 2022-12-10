Electric Bike Rentals Now Available at Wheel Fun Rentals at the Oceanside Pier
Oceanside, CA, December 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Wheel Fun Rentals is excited to announce the addition of a brand new fleet of electric bikes to their bike rental options at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, CA. Recognized as the industry leader in recreational rentals, Wheel Fun Rentals’ latest offering gives riders a new way to explore Oceanside’s beautiful coastline with ease.
Electric bikes are now available to rent and are $20 an hour, $49 for a half-day (up to 4 hours) and $75 for a full-day rental (up to 8 hours).
Wheel Fun Rentals’ new fleet of premium electric bikes boasts a robust battery life that provides plenty of power to easily ride up to 20 miles an hour and are perfect for exploring The Strand and San Luis Rey River trail. Renters can opt to take the self-guided e-bike tour offered free with every multi-hour two-wheel bike rental. Specifically designed with comfort in mind, these class 1 pedal-assist electric bikes are easy to ride and offer varying levels of power so riders can choose to let the electric bike do most of the work or get a little workout while pedaling.
“We’re thrilled to offer an expanded fleet that now includes electric bikes,” said Michael Ullerick, Wheel Fun Rentals' Director of Operations, "With FUN as our middle name, we like to see people moving, pedaling, and enjoying the great outdoors. The addition of the electric bikes will provide both locals and visitors even more recreational options.”
The new electric bikes allow guests to cover more ground to explore the area without ever breaking a sweat. Each bikes comes equipped with a handlebar bag to hold personal belongings, bike lock, and rear rack (not pictured). Electric bike riders must be a minimum of 16 years of age or older and wear a helmet, additionally one member from each party must be 18 years of age or older to sign the rental waiver. For more information, visit wheelfunrentals.com/oceanside-electric.
Wheel Fun Rentals at the Oceanside Pier is open year-round, 7 days-a-week and rents a variety of specialty cycles, traditional two-wheeled bikes, self-guided bike tours, and beach rentals. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals in Oceanside and their new electric bike fleet, visit wheelfunrentals.com/Oceanside.
Wheel Fun Rentals has been in the recreation business for over 30 years. With locations across southern California, Wheel Fun Rentals provides fun outdoor recreation at a reasonable price. For more information on Wheel Fun Rentals, visit wheelfunrentals.com.
Media Contact: Sheena Walenta • (805) 650-7770 • sheena@wheelfunrentals.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes, boats, and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit http://www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Twitter.
